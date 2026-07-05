Kylian Mbappe sets a new record in the 2026 World Cup playoffs...

·1·Sport
Kylian Mbappe sets a new record in the 2026 World Cup playoffs...

France national team striker Kylian Mbappe has increased his number of goals in the playoff stages of the World Cup to 11, further improving his personal record.

The only goal scored in the Round of 16 match against Paraguay took the French to the quarterfinals.

Decisive goal — in the 70th minute

In the 1/8 finals of the 2026 World Cup, France took the field against Paraguay.

In the 70th minute of the match, the French earned the right to take a penalty. Stepping up to the ball, Mbappe struck accurately and opened the scoring.

The score did not change in the remaining minutes and France won 1:0.

Match officiated by Tantashev

The match was held at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev served as the head referee for the match.

11th goal in the playoffs

The goal scored against Paraguay became Mbappe's 11th goal in the playoff stages of the World Cup.

Until the 2026 World Cup, the best result in this indicator belonged to Brazilian football legends:

  • Leonidas — 8 goals in 5 matches;

  • Ronaldo — 8 goals in 10 matches.

Leaving the results of these two legendary footballers behind, Mbappe increased his number of goals in playoff matches beyond double digits.

The record was updated against Sweden

The French leader had already updated the Brazilians' record back in the 1/16 final stage.

In that match, Mbappe found the back of the net twice against Sweden, securing France's resounding 3:0 victory.

The goal against Paraguay brought his record tally to 11. The World Cup continues for Mbappe, meaning this number could still grow.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Eduard Mor on yesterday's match: "Paraguay didn't play football"...Eduard Mor on yesterday's match: "Paraguay didn't play football"...Today, 10:24Carlo Ancelotti warns ahead of match against NorwayCarlo Ancelotti warns ahead of match against NorwayToday, 10:12Morocco National Team Hasn't Known Defeat in 34 GamesMorocco National Team Hasn't Known Defeat in 34 GamesToday, 10:08Kylian Mbappé: "We can also play rough football"Kylian Mbappé: "We can also play rough football"Today, 10:05Deschamps Explained Why the Match Against Paraguay Was DifficultDeschamps Explained Why the Match Against Paraguay Was DifficultToday, 10:03Kylian Mbappe's Goal Takes France to the Quarter-Finals: Paraguay's Resistance BrokenKylian Mbappe's Goal Takes France to the Quarter-Finals: Paraguay's Resistance BrokenToday, 04:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan