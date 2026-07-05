Kylian Mbappe sets a new record in the 2026 World Cup playoffs...

France national team striker Kylian Mbappe has increased his number of goals in the playoff stages of the World Cup to 11, further improving his personal record.

The only goal scored in the Round of 16 match against Paraguay took the French to the quarterfinals.

Decisive goal — in the 70th minute

In the 1/8 finals of the 2026 World Cup, France took the field against Paraguay.

In the 70th minute of the match, the French earned the right to take a penalty. Stepping up to the ball, Mbappe struck accurately and opened the scoring.

The score did not change in the remaining minutes and France won 1:0.

Match officiated by Tantashev

The match was held at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev served as the head referee for the match.

11th goal in the playoffs

The goal scored against Paraguay became Mbappe's 11th goal in the playoff stages of the World Cup.

Until the 2026 World Cup, the best result in this indicator belonged to Brazilian football legends:

Leonidas — 8 goals in 5 matches;

Ronaldo — 8 goals in 10 matches.

Leaving the results of these two legendary footballers behind, Mbappe increased his number of goals in playoff matches beyond double digits.

The record was updated against Sweden

The French leader had already updated the Brazilians' record back in the 1/16 final stage.

In that match, Mbappe found the back of the net twice against Sweden, securing France's resounding 3:0 victory.

The goal against Paraguay brought his record tally to 11. The World Cup continues for Mbappe, meaning this number could still grow.