Heavy rain floods streets in Istanbul
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Heavy rainfall was observed in Istanbul. As a large amount of rain fell in a short time, water accumulated on some streets of the city, making traffic difficult.
According to local media, cars moved slowly on some roads, and traffic jams occurred in certain areas. Drivers faced difficulties continuing their movement on flooded streets.
The rapid intensification of rainfall also increased pressure on the city's infrastructure. No precise information has been provided yet about the damage caused and those affected.
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