No Matter How Much You Work, Why Doesn't Your Money Grow?

Even if income increases, the same situation occurs at the end of the month: the money seems to vanish. If it decreases, you somehow find the necessary amount, but financial growth still doesn't begin.

This situation can be explained through a simple analogy called the "financial thermostat."

How does the "setting" in the mind work?

Imagine you have set your home air conditioner to 22 degrees. Regardless of whether it is cold or hot outside, the system tries to bring the room temperature back to 22 degrees.

A similar habitual limit can form in a person's attitude toward money. The childhood environment, parents' conversations about money, and a lifestyle maintained over the years teach a person which income level to accept as "normal."

Why does large sums of money disappear quickly?

If a person is accustomed to living only on an average income, it can be difficult to save and manage a larger sum when it arrives.

As a result:

unplanned purchases increase;

no reserves remain for unexpected expenses;

money is spent quickly;

even if income rises, the standard of living immediately becomes more expensive.

Thus, the person returns to the financial state that is familiar to them.

Solutions are found quickly when money decreases

Interestingly, if funds drop sharply, a person quickly springs into action: they find extra work, collect a debt, or search for a new source of income.

But once the necessary amount is gathered, the momentum slows. This is because the primary goal was not growth, but returning to the previous "safe level."

How can the "financial thermostat" be raised?

This concept is not a scientific diagnosis, but a metaphor explaining financial habits. To change it, positive thinking alone is not enough — concrete actions are also required.

First, it is important to monitor internal beliefs about money:

"Making a lot of money is very difficult," "money never stays," "wealth is not for me" — are such thoughts influencing decisions?

After that, one should track income and expenses, set up automatic transfers for savings, acquire new skills, and create a specific plan to increase income.

Increasing money is not just about working more

Financial growth is the combined result of working hours, income, expenses, qualifications, and money management habits.

No matter how much a person works, if every additional income is spent uncontrollably, the result will not be noticeable. Therefore, the goal is not just to earn more money, but also to learn how to save and multiply it.

When you receive a larger sum of money, do you save it or is it spent quickly?