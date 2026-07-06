“I cannot raise a hand against a woman”: Conflict in Osh sparks major controversy

An incident in the city of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, has sparked widespread discussion on social media. According to circulating videos and reports, a male vendor attempted to sell strawberries he had grown outside the market after being denied entry. It is reported that several female vendors and one man confronted him, punched him, and tore his clothes.

In the footage of the incident, the man’s refusal to retaliate and his statement, “I cannot raise a hand against a woman,” triggered significant debate among social media users. The situation quickly gained resonance and captured the attention of many.

Following public outcry and discussion, it was announced that the mayor of Osh had provided the man with a space to sell his goods within the market area.

Additionally, the women involved in the altercation have been held accountable by law enforcement agencies. According to reports, the women involved in the conflict were sentenced to two days of administrative detention.

This event is being widely discussed in Kyrgyzstan, raising various opinions regarding market trade regulations, entrepreneurs' rights, and responses to conflicts in public spaces.