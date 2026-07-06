Belletti: Neymar just continued the style invented by Ronaldinho

·2·Sport
Belletti: Neymar just continued the style invented by Ronaldinho

Former Brazil national team defender Juliano Belletti has made an unexpected statement regarding the connection between modern football star Neymar and the legendary Ronaldinho. In his opinion, all the magical moves and technical skills Neymar displayed throughout his career are actually a continuation of the legacy invented by the 2002 World Cup champion. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

These reflections came after the Brazil national team's unexpected exit from the 2026 World Cup and Neymar's announcement of his retirement from international football. As a reminder, the "Seleção" lost 1-2 to Norway in the Round of 16, after which the team's all-time top scorer decided to hang up his boots.

Neymar played 130 matches in the Brazil jersey, scoring 80 goals and providing 59 assists. Although these numbers make him the most prolific player in the country's history, many experts and fans cannot elevate his legacy to the level of Ronaldinho. Juliano Belletti supports this view, emphasizing that Ronaldinho created the foundation for Neymar's playing style.

Ronaldinho — the founder of modern Brazilian football

"I think Neymar just repeated what Ronaldinho invented and created," Belletti said in an interview with DAZN. According to him, dribbling with the ball glued to the foot, no-look passes, and unexpected feints are the product of Ronaldinho's creativity. Neymar is considered the successor who combined these magical elements and applied them in modern football.

Belletti also debunked a myth that has formed in the football world over the years. Many believe that Ronaldinho achieved success solely through natural talent and was lazy in training. However, the defender who played alongside him at Barcelona and for the Brazil national team said otherwise.

"Ronaldinho trained a lot, I'm serious about this. In small spaces, in one-on-one or two-on-two situations, he worked tirelessly every day, every week. Behind his dribbling and constant forward drive lay great physical strength and hard work. He never simulated or threw himself on the pitch," recalls Belletti.

According to the former player's conclusion, Ronaldinho created a blueprint for the next generation, including Neymar, through his hard work and skill. The achievements Neymar reached during his 16-year career with the national team were built on that very foundation. Although Neymar surpassed his mentor in statistical terms, Ronaldinho remains the leader in terms of game aesthetics and innovation.

BrazilNeymarRonaldinhoFootballWorld Cup
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