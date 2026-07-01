Rare Strawberry Moon Phenomenon to be Observed Today

On June 29, the night sky will be illuminated by one of the year's most interesting astronomical events — the full Moon of June, popularly known as the "Strawberry Moon." Experts say this spectacle will be a unique treat for skygazers.

Astronomers report that in 2026, this particular full Moon will appear closest to the horizon in the Northern Hemisphere. Consequently, the Moon will seem much larger than usual during moonrise. This is explained not by astronomy, but by an optical phenomenon known as the "Moon illusion."

However, appearances can be deceiving. In reality, this year's June full Moon is located relatively far from Earth and is recorded in astronomy as a "micromoon." Therefore, its visible diameter will be approximately 13 percent smaller than a typical full Moon, and its brightness will appear slightly lower.

Experts note that because the June full Moon occurs shortly after the summer solstice, it moves along the lower part of the sky in the Northern Hemisphere. Conversely, in the Southern Hemisphere, the Moon appears on a relatively high trajectory.

Contrary to popular belief, the name "Strawberry Moon" is not related to its color. This term originates from the traditions of Native American peoples and refers specifically to the season when strawberries are harvested. Other cultures also refer to this full Moon as the "Honey Moon," "Corn Moon," or "Hot Moon."

Another interesting fact for astronomy enthusiasts: the next full Moon — the "Buck Moon" — will be observed on July 29. Therefore, those wishing to see today's unique astronomical sight are encouraged not to forget to look up at the night sky.