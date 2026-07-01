Rare Strawberry Moon Phenomenon to be Observed Today

·135·World
Rare Strawberry Moon Phenomenon to be Observed Today

On June 29, the night sky will be illuminated by one of the year's most interesting astronomical events — the full Moon of June, popularly known as the "Strawberry Moon." Experts say this spectacle will be a unique treat for skygazers.

Astronomers report that in 2026, this particular full Moon will appear closest to the horizon in the Northern Hemisphere. Consequently, the Moon will seem much larger than usual during moonrise. This is explained not by astronomy, but by an optical phenomenon known as the "Moon illusion."

However, appearances can be deceiving. In reality, this year's June full Moon is located relatively far from Earth and is recorded in astronomy as a "micromoon." Therefore, its visible diameter will be approximately 13 percent smaller than a typical full Moon, and its brightness will appear slightly lower.

Experts note that because the June full Moon occurs shortly after the summer solstice, it moves along the lower part of the sky in the Northern Hemisphere. Conversely, in the Southern Hemisphere, the Moon appears on a relatively high trajectory.

Contrary to popular belief, the name "Strawberry Moon" is not related to its color. This term originates from the traditions of Native American peoples and refers specifically to the season when strawberries are harvested. Other cultures also refer to this full Moon as the "Honey Moon," "Corn Moon," or "Hot Moon."

Another interesting fact for astronomy enthusiasts: the next full Moon — the "Buck Moon" — will be observed on July 29. Therefore, those wishing to see today's unique astronomical sight are encouraged not to forget to look up at the night sky.

Strawberry MoonHoney MoonCorn MoonBuck Moon
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

New Constitution enters into force in Kazakhstan: power system is changingNew Constitution enters into force in Kazakhstan: power system is changingToday, 00:42Ukraine attacked Russia with 419 dronesUkraine attacked Russia with 419 dronesYesterday, 23:39US Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Citizenship OrderUS Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Citizenship OrderYesterday, 22:31Scammers caused $68 billion in losses to Americans in one yearScammers caused $68 billion in losses to Americans in one yearYesterday, 17:46British Blogger May Face Death Penalty in DubaiBritish Blogger May Face Death Penalty in DubaiYesterday, 15:12Unique Gold Ring with 321 Diamonds Gifted to TrumpUnique Gold Ring with 321 Diamonds Gifted to TrumpYesterday, 13:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched