20-year-old man stabs acquaintance to death in Kokand: court verdict delivered

A long-standing dispute between youths in the city of Kokand, Fergana region, has ended in tragedy. A street fight resulted in the death of a young man, and the defendant has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term.

According to court documents, on the day of the incident, a young man born in 2006 called a taxi via a mobile app and headed to a shopping center in Kokand with three female acquaintances.

There, he encountered a group of young men with whom he had a prior disagreement. Realizing the situation was escalating, the young man decided to turn back without getting out of the car. However, the opposing party spotted him and began to pursue the vehicle.

It is reported that the pursuers caught up with the Matiz car, striking its doors and windows. Panicked by the incident, the driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier. Following this, the defendant took the wheel and attempted to flee the scene.

Shortly thereafter, the group of men, arriving in a Nexia, blocked the Matiz and forced it to stop. As they attempted to pull one of the girls out of the car, the altercation intensified.

At that moment, the defendant used a knife he had with him, striking one of the approaching men in the chest. The victim, having sustained severe injuries, died at the scene.

The criminal case was heard in the Kokand City Court for Criminal Cases. According to the court verdict, the defendant was found guilty under Article 97, Part 1 (Intentional Murder) and Article 267, Part 1 of the Criminal Code.

The sentences were partially combined, resulting in a total of 8 years and 6 months of imprisonment. It was ordered that the sentence be served in a general-regime penal colony.