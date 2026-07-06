Jewelry worth 4 million euros stolen from French museum

·31·World
Jewelry worth 4 million euros stolen from French museum

Located in the northeastern part of France, Lalique Museumwas the site of a major and sensational robbery. Unknown individuals broke into the museum and stole precious jewelry with a total value estimated at nearly 4 million euros.This was reported by the France 24 publication.

It is reported that the incident occurred on the night of July 6 at the museum located in the town of Wingen-sur-Moder. According to investigation details, the criminals entered the building around 05:30 in the morning and headed directly to the exhibition hall where the most valuable jewelry is kept.

According to preliminary estimates, about 20 unique pieces of jewelry were taken from the museum. The exact material damage is currently being assessed, but experts note its value is several million euros, possibly close to 4 million euros.

Two gold crowns decorated with pearls and fruit ornaments are on display.

Following the incident, the museum administration decided to close the institution for several days to ensure security and conduct inspections.

According to reports, the security alarm was triggered during the theft. However, when the area was checked, the museum's cleaner was the first to arrive at the scene and immediately notified the police.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are carefully studying surveillance camera footage. Investigators are continuing extensive inquiries to identify the criminals, their escape route, and to locate the stolen valuables.

FranceLalique MuseumJewelry TheftCrimeInvestigation
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