Belkin introduces new 45W power bank with integrated cable

Belkin, one of the world's leading brands in accessory manufacturing, has unveiled its new compact and high-capacity power bank. This device stands out not only for its capacity but also for the fast charging capability essential for modern smartphones and tablets. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the new model is its integrated USB-C cable. This allows users to avoid the need to carry extra cables. According to ixbt.com, this gadget has currently been released in the Chinese market at a price of 269 yuan (approximately 35 USD).

The power bank has a capacity of 10,000 mAh. This is sufficient to fully charge modern iPhone or Samsung flagships at least twice. The device's maximum output power is 45W, which allows it to charge not only smartphones but also low-power laptops like the MacBook Air.

Technical capabilities and interfaces

Belkin engineers have equipped the device with three ports and connection points. The integrated USB-C cable can deliver 45W of power, and the separate USB-C port on the body provides the same output. For older generation devices, an 18W USB-A port is provided. This allows for charging multiple gadgets simultaneously.

A special digital display is located on the side of the device. This screen shows the user the remaining battery level in exact percentages. This is a much more convenient and precise solution than traditional LED indicators.

In terms of design, the company has chosen a classic and modern style. The new model is presented in three colors: Black, Blue, and Sand. Due to its compact size, it is expected to become a very convenient accessory for daily use and travel.

Belkin products are known in the Uzbekistan market as high-quality and reliable premium accessories. It is highly likely that this new model will soon appear on the shelves of local retailers and online stores. The combination of high power and an integrated cable significantly distinguishes it from competitors.