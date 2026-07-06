Belkin introduces new 45W power bank with integrated cable

·41·Technology
Belkin introduces new 45W power bank with integrated cable

Belkin, one of the world's leading brands in accessory manufacturing, has unveiled its new compact and high-capacity power bank. This device stands out not only for its capacity but also for the fast charging capability essential for modern smartphones and tablets. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the new model is its integrated USB-C cable. This allows users to avoid the need to carry extra cables. According to ixbt.com, this gadget has currently been released in the Chinese market at a price of 269 yuan (approximately 35 USD).

The power bank has a capacity of 10,000 mAh. This is sufficient to fully charge modern iPhone or Samsung flagships at least twice. The device's maximum output power is 45W, which allows it to charge not only smartphones but also low-power laptops like the MacBook Air.

Technical capabilities and interfaces

Belkin engineers have equipped the device with three ports and connection points. The integrated USB-C cable can deliver 45W of power, and the separate USB-C port on the body provides the same output. For older generation devices, an 18W USB-A port is provided. This allows for charging multiple gadgets simultaneously.

A special digital display is located on the side of the device. This screen shows the user the remaining battery level in exact percentages. This is a much more convenient and precise solution than traditional LED indicators.

In terms of design, the company has chosen a classic and modern style. The new model is presented in three colors: Black, Blue, and Sand. Due to its compact size, it is expected to become a very convenient accessory for daily use and travel.

Belkin products are known in the Uzbekistan market as high-quality and reliable premium accessories. It is highly likely that this new model will soon appear on the shelves of local retailers and online stores. The combination of high power and an integrated cable significantly distinguishes it from competitors.

BelkinPower BankTechnologyGadgetsUSB-C
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The Era of AI: Mass Layoffs at Global Tech Companies in 2026The Era of AI: Mass Layoffs at Global Tech Companies in 2026Yesterday, 23:59Scientists turn cockroaches into remote-controlled cyber-robotsScientists turn cockroaches into remote-controlled cyber-robotsYesterday, 23:57AI Revolution: VKAE System Boosts GPU Performance Up to 23xAI Revolution: VKAE System Boosts GPU Performance Up to 23xYesterday, 23:29Amazon Rival Bookshop.org Partners with Kobo: E-book Market is ChangingAmazon Rival Bookshop.org Partners with Kobo: E-book Market is ChangingYesterday, 23:21Phone Revolution: 4 New AI-Powered Devices from Nokia!Phone Revolution: 4 New AI-Powered Devices from Nokia!Yesterday, 22:45Google is using user data to train AIGoogle is using user data to train AIYesterday, 22:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update