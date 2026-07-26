Things that should be openly said without shame in front of a loved one...

True intimacy does not begin with a perfect appearance, beautiful photos, or always saying the right things. It arises when a person takes off their mask and realizes they are accepted with their vulnerabilities, odd habits, and true feelings.

However, many people still hide themselves in relationships: they do not express when they are hurt, they are ashamed to ask for help, and they swallow their desires. In reality, there are things next to a loved one that should not be hidden in shame, but rather expressed openly.

1. Do not hide your feelings

Sometimes it feels very difficult to say simple phrases like «I am hurt», «I missed you», or «I don't feel well today».

A person is afraid of appearing vulnerable or being judged as overly emotional. Because of this, they remain silent, while their partner is forced to guess what happened.

Silence does not make the problem disappear — it only increases the distance between two people.

Openly stating your condition is not starting a fight. On the contrary, it gives your partner the opportunity to understand you correctly and respond.

2. Do not be ashamed to ask for support

Constantly trying to look strong tires a person mentally. Although the approach of «I'll handle everything myself» looks like a sign of independence, it can create a sense of loneliness in a close relationship.

Sometimes a huge help is not needed; a simple phrase is enough:

«Hold me for a little bit»;

«Stay by my side»;

«Can you listen to me?»;

«Help me solve this issue».

Asking for help does not mean being a burden. It shows that you trust your partner and consider them an important part of your life.

3. Do not wait for a special date to show affection

Affection is not something to be shown only on a birthday, holiday, or relationship anniversary.

A spontaneous hug, a kiss on the forehead, a warm message written during work, or a single phrase «I'm glad you exist» sometimes has a stronger impact than an expensive gift.

It is precisely such small moments that build a sense of security and peace in a relationship. On hard days, it is everyday affection, not big promises, that sustains a person.

4. Share your desires openly

In many relationships, a person thinks their partner should understand them without words. But no one can read another person's mind.

You might want to travel together, spend more time together, have long conversations, or change something in the relationship. Hiding these wishes turns into resentment over time.

Expressing a desire is not making a demand. It is a sign of trust that says:

«I want you to know what is important to me».

Open communication allows your partner to understand you better and develop the relationship together.

5. Do not always try to look perfect

No one walks around every day in an ideal mood, with neat hair and a flawless appearance. Sometimes a person gets tired, gets irritated, wears an old t-shirt, or just doesn't want to talk to anyone.

This is not a flaw — it's normal life.

In a healthy relationship, a person feels accepted not only at their absolute best, but also when they are tired, upset, or insecure.

It is impossible to maintain a perfect image for long. But being sincere brings ease and stability to the relationship.

6. Sometimes rejoice like children

Relationships do not always have to consist of serious conversations, plans, and responsibilities.

A funny dance in the kitchen, a silly joke, an unexpected walk, or a pillow fight softens the tension between two people.

Laughing together does not strip a relationship of its seriousness. On the contrary, it brings partners closer together and reminds them of the simple joy of being together.

Where does true intimacy begin?

Strong relationships are built on everyday sincerity, not dazzling perfection.

In them, a person:

does not hide their feelings;

is able to ask for help;

freely shows affection;

expresses desires openly;

is not afraid of being imperfect;

does not forget to laugh with their partner.

True intimacy is not always being your best version to impress someone. It is being accepted in your ordinary, tired, joyful, and sometimes quirky state.

Because in the warmest relationships, a person does not try to prove themselves. They simply are who they are — and feel that is enough.

In your opinion, what is the hardest part in a relationship: expressing feelings openly or asking for help?