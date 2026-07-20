Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online

A video has gone viral on social media showing an Arab sheikh gifting a car to an Uzbek woman. The footage captures the moment the vehicle, decorated with a sign reading "For my habibi," is presented to her.

As seen in the footage, the gift came as a surprise to the woman. She appears visibly happy upon seeing the car. This specific reaction is what caused the video to spread rapidly.

So far, there is no official information regarding the identity of the Arab sheikh in the video, the identity of the woman, or the occasion for which the car was gifted.

Social media users are actively discussing the video. Some have accepted the event as a genuine gift, while others speculate that it may be an advertisement or a staged clip.