Durdona Qurbonova makes fans laugh with the khachapuri she prepared (video)

Actress Durdona Qurbonova has recently been drawing the attention of her followers on social media with various entertaining videos. This time, she published another video that made her fans laugh.

In the video, the actress prepares Georgia's famous national dish — khachapuri — together with a chef. During the process, Durdona jokingly says that she will put the khachapuri she made up for auction, and its starting price will be 5 thousand dollars.

In the caption of the video, the actress addressed her fans: "Would you like to try the khachapuri I made?"

Once the dish is cooked, Durdona presents it to one of the customers visiting the kitchen to taste. Filmed in a sincere and humorous spirit, this video was warmly received on social networks.

In the comments, followers acknowledged the actress's naturalness and sense of humor, leaving many positive remarks on the video.