Javier Milei in World Cup 2026 Controversy: “They Are Envious of Argentina”

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Javier Milei in World Cup 2026 Controversy: “They Are Envious of Argentina”

The debate did not stop with the Argentine national team’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final—instead, it shifted from football to politics. President Javier Milei responded to sharp criticism on social media, claiming that the negative attitude toward the country stems from envy.

His posts sparked widespread discussion in a short time. Now, the conversation is no longer just about Lionel Messi and the team’s actions on the pitch, but also about Argentina’s international image.

How did Milei respond to the critics?

The President of Argentina shared several posts via Instagram, defending the national team and the country.

One of the messages he shared states:

“Do you have enemies? That means you once defended something. We defend Argentina.”

Another post emphasized that Argentina is a country that cannot be ignored and is strong in many fields, which is why people “envy it.” Milei also shared a message implying that “the world will see what a country full of Argentines is capable of.”

The President also published an AI-generated image. It depicted Milei opening his outer jacket to reveal an Argentina national team jersey underneath, accompanied by an emotional slogan.

How did Argentina reach the final?

Led by Lionel Scaloni, the reigning world champions secured several dramatic victories in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Argentina:

  • defeated Egypt 3:2 in the round of 16;

  • overcame Switzerland 3:1 in extra time in the quarterfinals;

  • turned the situation around in the final moments against England in the semifinals to win 2:1;

  • lost to Spain 0:1 in extra time in the final.

Particularly in the semifinal against England, late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez propelled Argentina into the decisive match.

Why has the controversy surrounding Argentina intensified?

Following the final against Spain, criticism directed at the Argentina national team surged sharply on social media.

The discussions raised the following issues:

  • claims that referees helped Argentina throughout the tournament;

  • the behavior of the players after the final;

  • open support for the team by certain external political circles;

  • accusations of racism directed at Argentine society.

Milei’s supporters, meanwhile, viewed this criticism as a negative reaction to the country and national team’s success. The President also reposted content claiming that the Peronist opposition dislikes Messi, further fueling the political debate.

Thus, the football debate turned into a broader discussion about domestic political rivalry and Argentina’s international image.

The Presidential Spokesman also commented

Argentina’s Presidential Spokesman, Adrián Ravier, described the negative messages against the country as “an event that had a major impact on social media.”

He emphasized that Milei also linked the football disputes to the country’s economic program. According to the President, Argentines can show what they are capable of not only in sports, but also in transforming the state.

Ravier was appointed as presidential spokesman in June 2026, replacing Manuel Adorni. He called the Argentina squad a “highly competitive” team and noted that alongside criticism, positive assessments of Scaloni and his players had also been expressed.

A debate that started in football took on a political tone

Milei’s statements took on a broader meaning than simple fan support for the national team. The President tied the criticism against Argentina to themes of national pride, economic policy, and the struggle against the opposition.

However, explaining all the criticism solely through envy might oversimplify the situation. Argentina reached the final of the 2026 World Cup and achieved a strong result, but certain post-tournament events also raised questions about the team’s reputation off the pitch.

The World Cup has ended, but the debate surrounding Argentina is far from over. The main question now is: will Milei’s fierce defense unite the national team or further politicize the football controversy?

Javier MileiArgentinaLionel MessiSpainInstagram
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