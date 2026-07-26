Shahzoda Muhammedova unboxing expensive branded gifts sent by her friend (video)

·142·Culture
Shahzoda Muhammedova unboxing expensive branded gifts sent by her friend (video)

Actress, designer, and host Shahzoda Muhammedova shared the process of opening expensive gifts from her friend with her followers on her social media page.

She left the following comment under the video:

"My friend has a shopping sickness. As for me, I enjoy sketching, sewing myself, and creating something new. Thank you, my friend, for your affection. May I return it on your happy days."

In the video, as Shahzoda unboxed the gifts sent by her friend one by one, she specifically noted that she is not particularly interested in famous brands. First, she showed an elegant bouquet among the gifts, not hiding her joy at this unexpected attention.

After that, she showcased perfumes and a handbag belonging to world-renowned brands such as Dior, Chanel, and Karl Lagerfeld, as well as a book telling the history of the Dior brand. According to the host, these gifts were sent by her friend from Dubai.

During the unboxing, Shahzoda's joy and excitement were clearly visible on her face. At the end of the video, she joked:

"It looks like I might start getting interested in brands at this rate," she laughed.

This video was warmly received by her followers, who acknowledged the sincere relationship between friends and the expensive gifts in the comments.

Shahzoda MuhammedovaDiorChanelKarl LagerfeldDubai
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