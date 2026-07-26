Istanbul Stray Dog's Touching Action for Her Puppy Goes Viral Online

·187·World
Istanbul Stray Dog's Touching Action for Her Puppy Goes Viral Online

A video of a stray dog in Istanbul bringing her puppy, who had passed out from the cold, to a veterinary clinic has sparked widespread discussion. The mother dog carried her puppy in her mouth and arrived at the clinic door, as if she knew exactly where to get help.

At first glance, the puppy appeared lifeless and not breathing. Veterinarians immediately examined him and noticed his heart was beating very slowly. Without wasting any time, they began the necessary treatments to warm him up and restore his vital signs.

The doctors' efforts paid off. After a while, the puppy came to and his condition stabilized. The mother dog, who brought her puppy to the clinic, waited outside and did not leave the area.

After this footage spread on social media, many people were amazed by the mother dog's actions. In the comments, people specifically highlighted that she came to the right place to save her puppy.

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