How to properly use an air conditioner during anomalous heat?

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How to properly use an air conditioner during anomalous heat?

Using an air conditioner correctly during anomalous heat waves is important for both your health and electricity costs. Many people think that the lower they set the temperature on the remote control, the faster the room will cool down. In reality, you are not setting the intensity of the cold air on the remote, but the temperature that should be maintained in the room.

For example, setting the air conditioner to 16°C does not mean the room will instantly become icy. In such a case, the device attempts to reach the lowest temperature and operates under high load for a long time. As a result, electricity consumption increases and the air conditioner is put under unnecessary strain, but the room does not cool down any faster than expected.

The optimal temperature is around 22–25°C. This setting creates a comfortable environment in the room, reduces the impact of extreme cold on the body, and helps save electricity. Especially when the temperature outside is very high, you should not set the air conditioner to an excessively low level.

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