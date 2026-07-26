Botir Qodirov finds himself in an unexpected situation during music video shooting (video)

Singer Botir Qodirov presented his next musical novelty to his fans. On July 24, the artist released his new song titled "Ey go‘zal" on his YouTube channel.

One of the funny incidents that occurred during the filming of the music video for this song has widely spread on social networks. In the video, while Botir Qodirov is sitting on three stacked quilts, playing a musical instrument and singing, the quilts slip away. As a result, the singer loses his balance and falls towards the dancing girl next to him.

This scene sparked heated discussions among social media users. While some suspect that this situation was specially staged to make the music video more interesting, others write that it was caused by improperly stacked quilts.

This quickly spreading video caused humorous comments and various speculations among fans.