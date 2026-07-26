Jackie Chan attracts everyone's attention on the web by dancing to rapper Miyagi's songs!

Jackie Chan spent time with rapper Miyagi at a party organized after the filming in Kazakhstan. Videos from the event quickly spread on social media and caught the attention of fans.

The footage shows the famous actor singing along to Miyagi's songs while they were playing. Jackie Chan relaxed freely to the music, hugged the Ossetian singer, and took pictures with him.

The meeting of the two famous artists in the same circle sparked interest among internet users. In particular, many were surprised by how Jackie Chan familiarly sang along to Miyagi's songs.

Short clips from the party are being shared on various pages, and the friendly interaction between Jackie Chan and Miyagi is being discussed.