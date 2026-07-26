Zelenskyy: Russia expects another 30,000 soldiers from North Korea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is preparing to receive tens of thousands more military personnel from North Korea. According to him, this involves not only new soldiers but also additional launchers for ballistic missiles.

However, the information regarding the deployment of 30,000 troops is currently an intelligence assessment by the Ukrainian side and has not been officially confirmed by Russia or North Korea.

It is reported that preparations are underway in the Voronezh Oblast.

In his evening video address on July 25, Zelenskyy stated that Moscow is planning to receive another 30,000 military personnel from North Korea.

According to the Ukrainian president, necessary preparations for their accommodation have been underway in Russia's Voronezh Oblast since June. However, no specific information was provided regarding when the troops will arrive or where they will be deployed.

"Russia intends to receive another 30,000 North Korean servicemen. Preparations to welcome them have been ongoing in the Voronezh Oblast since June," Zelenskyy said.

Representatives of Russia and North Korea did not immediately react to the Ukrainian president's new claim. Therefore, the cited figure should currently be taken as intelligence information from Kyiv rather than an independently verified fact.

Pyongyang may supply new missile launchers

Zelenskyy stated that North Korea is also preparing to hand over additional ballistic missile launchers to Russia.

In his view, military cooperation with Moscow allows Pyongyang to:

study modern combat experience;

improve its weapons;

test missiles in real combat conditions;

enhance the practical skills of its troops.

The Ukrainian president called this process a threat not only to his own country but also to Asian nations that North Korean missiles could potentially reach.

North Korean military personnel have arrived in Russia before

This is not the first potential deployment of Pyongyang's military to Russia. According to open-source estimates, approximately 14,000 to 15,000 North Korean soldiers previously participated in operations in Russia's Kursk Oblast or performed rear-guard duties.

Analysts believe that even if the new troops are not deployed directly onto Ukrainian territory, they could perform auxiliary tasks within Russia. This would allow Russian servicemen to be redirected to front-line assaults. Their exact mission remains unknown for now.

Is there a threat of a new major strike on Kyiv?

The report mentioned in the text regarding Russia preparing to launch a powerful strike on Kyiv using North Korean missiles relies on Telegram channels and certain monitoring resources. This claim has not yet been confirmed by official or independent sources.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stated on July 24 that Ukrainian intelligence received information indicating Russia could launch a new large-scale missile strike within the next 48 hours. However, he did not confirm that North Korean missiles specifically would be used in the attack.

Therefore, it is important not to conflate the two pieces of information:

Russia preparing for a new major strike is a warning issued by the Ukrainian side. That the strike will be carried out specifically with DPRK missiles is an unconfirmed assumption for now.

Cooperation could further expand the scale of the war

The deepening military ties between Russia and North Korea indicate the growing internationalization of the war in Ukraine. Moscow may acquire additional human resources and weaponry, while Pyongyang is likely to gain experience, economic aid, or military technology in return.

If the information about 30,000 troops is confirmed, it would signify a much larger involvement of North Korea in the conflict than before. For now, the main question remains open: will these troops actually be sent to the front lines or perform auxiliary duties within Russian territory?