Lunch by the Grave: Would You Dine in a Restaurant Located Among Graves in India?

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Lunch by the Grave: Would You Dine in a Restaurant Located Among Graves in India?

In India's city of Ahmedabad, there is a dining establishment unlike ordinary restaurants. Its biggest difference is that the restaurant was built on the grounds of an old cemetery, and the graves have been preserved to this day.

This restaurant started operating in 1950. The 26 existing graves in the area were neither demolished nor relocated. They are fenced off, and the dining tables are placed right among the graves.

Upon entering the restaurant, customers consume their meals in this very environment. Naturally, dining at tables next to graves can be unexpected for many. Therefore, among people who hear about this place, the question "Would you dine in such a restaurant?" is frequently discussed.

With its unusual location and the 26 preserved graves, the restaurant remains one of the most interesting spots in Ahmedabad.

IndiaAhmedabadUnusual RestaurantCemetery DiningTravel
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