Return Ukrainians from Abroad: Officer Makes Controversial Proposal

An officer from Ukraine's 413th "RAID" Regiment has proposed forcibly returning military-age men who have gone abroad and restricting some of their civil rights. His remarks about "treating them like serfs" could spark intense debate.

However, there is an important nuance: this is not an official initiative of the Ukrainian government or the Armed Forces, but rather the personal view expressed by an individual serviceman in an interview.

What did the officer propose?

According to a quote cited by UNIAN, a soldier known by the call sign "Chirurg" (Surgeon) stated that a portion of Ukrainians abroad should be returned to the country.

He put forward the idea of depriving draft evaders of the right to vote and, upon their return to Ukraine, utilizing their labor in the interests of the state.

Additionally, the officer used discriminatory comparisons against representatives of other nationalities and races while expressing his views.

In his opinion, Ukraine should ask foreign partners for help in returning citizens who have fled military service.

The official Telegram channel of the 413th Regiment confirms the publication of the interview featuring "Chirurg." It openly mentions discussing the topic of "accepting a million Pakistanis or returning a million draft-evading Ukrainians." However, the channel's post did not quote all the statements made in the interview word-for-word.

What does the term "serf" mean?

Serfdom is a historical system in which a person's personal freedom is restricted, and their labor and place of residence are placed under the control of another person or structure.

Therefore, using such a term in relation to modern citizens is not simply a proposal for harsh punishment. It raises serious questions about human rights, personal freedom, and the state's attitude toward its citizens.

The officer's statement should be assessed not as a legal initiative or an adopted decision, but as a sharp political view expressed against the backdrop of war and mobilization.

Can the right to vote be revoked?

According to Article 70 of the Constitution of Ukraine, Ukrainian citizens who have reached the age of 18 have the right to vote. It stipulates that only citizens recognized by a court as legally incompetent may not participate in elections.

Automatically depriving a citizen of the right to vote simply because they live abroad or have committed violations regarding military registration is not provided for in the current constitutional norm.

Furthermore, the Constitution of Ukraine:

defines all people as equal in dignity and rights;

does not allow the abolition of constitutional rights;

prohibits setting restrictions based on race, skin color, social origin, or place of residence.

Therefore, implementing the proposal voiced by the officer is not a matter that can be resolved by a simple government decree. It would face serious constitutional and human rights obstacles.

Forced return from abroad is also not easy

There are cases in Ukraine where certain citizens who crossed the border illegally are returned via neighboring countries. However, this does not mean every Ukrainian military-age conscript abroad will be automatically deported.

Ukrainian MP Yuriy Kamelchuk also stated that the mass return of citizens from abroad against their will is practically impossible. Their status depends on the laws of the host country, international protection procedures, and the circumstances of each individual's departure from the country.

Therefore, the officer's proposal that foreign partners should return all citizens goes no further than a political call for now.

Personal opinion is not an official position

The 413th "RAID" Regiment operates under Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces. The regiment's official page introduced "Chirurg" as an officer who has participated in military operations since 2014.

However, his views in the interview are:

not a decree by the President of Ukraine;

not an official government plan;

not a bill submitted to parliament;

not representative of the position of all members of the Armed Forces.

It is understandable that the issue of fairness between those on the front lines and those who left abroad is painful in a wartime society. But any solution must be based on the principles of law and equality, rather than turning a person into disenfranchised labor or discriminating based on nationality or race.

In your opinion, should punishments for those who illegally evade military service be tightened, or would incentive programs to bring them back be more effective?