18-Year-Old Boy Guides Traffic with Dance in China Becomes Internet Star

·98·World
18-Year-Old Boy Guides Traffic with Dance in China Becomes Internet Star

An 18-year-old parking attendant working at a shopping mall in China has become famous on social media for his unusual working style. The vocational college student manages car traffic not with simple gestures, but through street dance-inspired moves.

He greets every driver entering the parking lot in high spirits and uses dance to show cars where to move. After videos capturing this process spread online, many users showed great interest in his moves.

The young man works part-time at the shopping mall only on Sundays. According to him, he chose this job to understand the value of labor, experience the difficulties of working life, and toughen himself up.

He also wants to leave a warm impression on visitors about the residents of his city. Currently, some people are coming to the shopping mall not just for shopping, but also to watch the young man's dance.

ChinaViral VideoStreet DanceParking AttendantSocial Media
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