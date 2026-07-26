The truth behind Uchqun Tillayev's Presidential tie, which he still refuses to untie!

In one of his interviews, People's Artist of Uzbekistan Uchqun Tillayev spoke about a precious gift he received from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He stated that he wears the tie presented by the head of state only for special events and keeps it carefully guarded the rest of the time.

The incident occurred on the eve of an important event. At a time when there was no time left for preparation and rehearsal, Shavkat Mirziyoyev called Uchqun Tillayev to his side and asked him whether he could live up to the trust placed in him. The artist replied, "I will justify your trust."

After that, the President drew attention to his tie, expressing that he didn't particularly like its color. When Uchqun Tillayev asked if it was possible to find one the same color as the head of state's tie, Shavkat Mirziyoyev thought for a moment and untied his own tie to give it to him.

"If you wear this, you will speak without fear," he said.

The artist did not hide that he was embarrassed to receive the gift. The President, however, said, "What's a tie, if necessary I would give my life for the Motherland." Uchqun Tillayev mentioned that he still hasn't forgotten those words.