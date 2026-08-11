Which zodiac signs spend the most money? An unexpected leader in the ranking

Some people start planning a trip as soon as their salary arrives, while others are unwilling to skimp on quality clothing or a new gadget. Still others prefer to calculate every expense and direct their money toward investments or savings.

In astrological interpretations, zodiac signs also differ in their attitude toward money and shopping habits. The following ranking presents an interesting order, from the zodiac sign most inclined to spend to the most frugal.

Who takes first place?

The ranking is led by a sign that loves luxury, attention and the good life. However, there are also unexpected names in the following places: some may spend heavily on travel, others on their families, while still others may spend large sums on unusual things that ordinary people may not understand.

Leo — spares no expense on luxury. Leos are said to enjoy feeling good, looking attractive and being the center of attention. Therefore, when it comes to expensive clothing, restaurants, gifts or purchases that showcase status, they may not hold back. Sagittarius — chooses experiences over money. Travel, new countries, adventures and unexpected experiences may be more valuable to them than material possessions. Sagittarius’s budget often suffers from the attitude: “I’ll earn it again later.” Taurus — wants quality rather than cheap things. They are not always impulsive shoppers. However, they may not hesitate to spend a large amount on a comfortable home, delicious food, quality clothing and a good vacation. For Taurus, the main question is not the price but the quality. Gemini — makes a purchase when interested. A new gadget, clothing, course, entertainment event or trendy item can quickly attract their attention. The problem is that just as quickly as interest appears, it may sometimes disappear. Libra — may forget the calculations when it comes to beauty. Aesthetics, design and a beautiful environment are important to Libra. If the “most beautiful option” is chosen in clothing, perfume, interior design or at a restaurant, the bill may easily turn out to be larger than expected. Aries — may shop first and think later. Impulsiveness is one of the most popular descriptions associated with this sign. If they really like something, they may not have the patience for lengthy calculations. Aquarius — spends money on things others would not buy. Technology, an unusual hobby, an original item or an experimental idea — Aquarius’s expenses may seem incomprehensible to those around them. But that is precisely what interests them. Cancer — spends more on loved ones than on themselves. They may spare no expense for their family, children, parents or home. An expensive gift is also more likely to be purchased to make a loved one happy than to meet a personal need. Scorpio — spends large amounts, but not without a reason. If a purchase is genuinely necessary, is of good quality or serves a specific purpose, they are not afraid to spend a significant amount. Meaningless expenses, however, do not interest them. Pisces — small mood-related expenses can add up. Coffee, gifts, decorations, books or little things that lift their mood are not expensive when considered individually. But by the end of the month, their total may be surprising. Virgo — saves, but sometimes allows themselves a treat. This sign is interpreted as being inclined to calculate expenses in advance. Nevertheless, after saving for a long time, they may buy something high-quality, thinking, “I deserve this too.” Capricorn — thinks about growing money rather than spending it. Capricorn occupies the most frugal part of the ranking. In astrological interpretations, it is presented as a sign that focuses more on long-term planning, savings and investments.

Why is Leo first and Capricorn last?

This is not about who is rich or poor. The ranking is based on an attitude toward spending money.

For Leo, money may be a means of self-expression and enjoying life. Capricorn, meanwhile, is said to be inclined to view money as a means of securing the future and creating new opportunities.

That is why money may leave one person’s account frequently, while the other may keep it there for longer.

But are all Leos wasteful?

No. It has not been scientifically proven that a zodiac sign determines a person’s financial behavior. In real life, attitudes toward money depend much more on income, upbringing, character, family environment, financial literacy and personal experience.

Therefore, it is more appropriate to view this ranking not as a definitive financial forecast, but as an interesting astrological interpretation.

However, the most interesting question in the ranking remains: what place does your zodiac sign hold, and how well did this description fit you?

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.