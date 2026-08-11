Cows and bulls became “guests” at a picnic spread (video)

·131·World
Cows and bulls became “guests” at a picnic spread (video)

A family having a picnic at Badara Pasture in Türkiye encountered an unexpected situation. After sensing the smell of food on the picnic spread, cows and bulls approached the family one by one and tried to eat the dishes.

Cattle approached the picnic spread

After sensing the smell of food, the animals grazing freely in the pasture began gathering around the picnickers.

The family members tried to drive the cows and bulls away from the spread to save their food.

The picnic turned into a game of chase

But the cattle did not want to retreat easily. As a result, a funny game of chase began between the family members and the animals.

The situation involved:

• cows and bulls approaching the picnic spread;

• the family trying to drive them away;

• the animals returning to the food again.

Bystanders watched and laughed

The picnickers’ attempts to protect their food and the cattle’s repeated returns also made people relaxing nearby laugh.

An ordinary day of relaxation thus turned into an unexpected and funny incident.

If such “guests” came to your picnic, would you share your food with them or chase them away? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the story with your loved ones.

TürkiyeBadara
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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