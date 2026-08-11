OpenAI Bought Its Employees’ Shares for $7 Billion

·0·Technology
OpenAI Bought Its Employees’ Shares for $7 Billion

OpenAI, considered a leading company in the artificial intelligence sector, bought shares held by its employees for $7 billion to provide them with financial opportunities. According to Bloomberg, the major deal brought the company’s total valuation to $852 billion. This figure is the same as the valuation in the latest funding round held in March this year, when the company added another $122 billion to its equity. Techcrunch.com reports .

In today’s technology market, startups are transitioning to public-company status more slowly than companies of previous generations. As a result, private tenders are becoming a convenient tool that allows employees to cash out the value of their shares without the difficulties of going public. OpenAI declined to comment officially on the tender, but the process provides grounds for important conclusions about the company’s strategy in the near future.

IPO Process and Financial Goals

According to reports, the company confidentially filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June, preparing for a possible IPO (initial public offering) by the end of this year. However, the tender to buy back employees’ shares may indicate that a public offering is not expected soon. Companies planning to go public usually strive to demonstrate strong financial results to attract investors.

The Wall Street Journal wrote in April that OpenAI had failed to fully meet its internal financial targets. Last month, company CEO Sam Altman acknowledged in a statement that the past 12 months had not been particularly successful for the company and emphasized that he bore the main responsibility. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence that a more productive period lies ahead.

Market Competition and Future Plans

Reports emerged earlier this year that Anthropic, considered one of the company’s main market competitors, had begun turning a profit. This is prompting OpenAI’s leaders to further strengthen their position before going public. The company is currently implementing a strategy focused on optimizing its projects and placing greater emphasis on its enterprise business.

This multibillion-dollar deal to purchase employees’ shares gives OpenAI some additional time to fully establish its new business strategy. Experts believe the company’s technological potential and growth rates will continue to generate significant interest in public markets, but the IPO date will depend on balancing all internal and external financial factors.

OpenAISam AltmanTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceBusiness
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