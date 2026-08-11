Rare Documents Related to Uzbekistan’s History Found in Berlin Archives

A number of rare documents related to the history of Uzbekistan have been discovered in archives in Berlin, Germany. They include reports on political processes in Turkestan, reports about Tashkent and Bukhara, as well as letters belonging to Tashkent native Vali Qayumxon, who was sent to Germany to study.

Diplomatic correspondence dating back to 1865

The materials discovered include diplomatic correspondence concerning the political processes that took place in the territory of Turkestan in 1865.

These documents could serve as an important source for studying the political relations surrounding Central Asia at the time.

Reports on Tashkent and Bukhara

Archival materials also include reports prepared on Tashkent and Bukhara in 1928–1929.

They may contain information about:

• urban life;

• the political and social situation;

• external observations from those years.

Letters related to Vali Qayumxon also found

Another interesting discovery was a collection of letters belonging to Tashkent native Vali Qayumxon, who was sent to Germany to study in 1922.

These documents may provide new information about his education in Germany, his connections at the time, and his life.

Where are the documents being kept?

All the materials discovered are being kept at the Secret State Archives of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation in Berlin.

In your opinion, which period of Uzbekistan’s history could such archival documents help reveal more fully? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the news with relatives who are interested in history.