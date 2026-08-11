The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!

·0·Culture
The winner of the first-ever "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" has been announced!

The first-ever nationwide beauty pageant for young girls, "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026," has announced its winner. Shirin Shamsiyeva took first place. She will now face another stage: representing Uzbekistan at an international competition.

Shirin Shamsiyeva takes first place

According to the results of the competition, Shirin Shamsiyeva took first place at the national level.

With this result, the young contestant earned the right to represent Uzbekistan at an international beauty pageant.

Shirin Shamsiyeva’s next appearance will now be on the international stage.

An international competition lies ahead

A crowned young girl and a smiling woman standing beside her.

Shirin will now take part in an international competition featuring representatives from other countries, representing Uzbekistan.

She faces the following tasks:

• preparing for the international stage;

• appearing on stage on behalf of Uzbekistan;

• competing against new contestants.

A new stage for the young winner

For Shirin, winning "Mini Miss Uzbekistan 2026" marks the end of the national competition, while appearing on the international stage will be the beginning of a new chapter.

What result do you think Shirin Shamsiyeva will achieve at the international competition? Share your thoughts in the comments and share the news with your loved ones on Telegram.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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