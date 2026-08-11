The Boy from the Billions-Viewed "Baby Shark" Video Is Returning to the K-pop Stage After 10 Years

Pak Gon Rung, who became familiar to millions of children after dancing in the "Baby Shark" video in 2016, is now 17 years old. Ten years later, he is on the verge of beginning a new chapter—not as the star of a children’s video, but as a K-pop singer.

Debut date announced

According to "Biznes Koreya," Pak Gon Rung will release his first digital single on August 20.

He is still referred to online as the "Baby Shark boy."

After appearing in the viral video as a child, Pak is now preparing to release music under his own name.

It all began with the 2016 video

"Baby Shark Dance" was popularized by South Korean company "Pinkfong." The song itself was based on a pre-existing children’s song.

In the viral version:

• the song was performed by Houp Segoyn;

• Pak Gon Rung danced in the video;

• Eleyn Kim Jonston also appeared in the video.

A simple dance spread around the world

The song’s repetitive "doo-doo-doo" section and movements imitating a shark’s mouth quickly became popular among children.

The video later spread even more widely through social media challenges. Children watched it over and over, repeating the dance moves.

Now it is Pak’s turn

For Pak Gon Rung, the August 20 release will be a new creative step following his viral fame as a child.

Do you remember the 2016 "Baby Shark" video? Would you now follow that boy’s debut in K-pop? Share your thoughts and spread the news on social media.