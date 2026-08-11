An Entire Flight Was Canceled Because a Child Refused to Wear a Seat Belt

In Canada, a plane scheduled to fly from Victoria to Toronto was unable to take off because a child failed to follow a safety rule. Porter Airlines flight "PD444" was ultimately canceled altogether.

The problem arose before the flight began

The child refused to sit in their seat and fasten their seat belt. The parents and crew members tried several times to persuade the child, but they would not take their seat.

Because the aircraft's safety requirements had not been met, the crew could not begin the flight.

The flight returned to the airport

Although the plane had begun taxiing for takeoff, it was returned to the airport terminal because the situation had not been resolved.

After that:

• the crew completed the necessary procedures;

• time was lost;

• it was too late by the time the flight was ready to depart again.

One delay led to the cancellation of the entire flight

The airport runway was scheduled to close at 12:30 a.m. The procedures had not been completed by then.

As a result, Porter Airlines flight "PD444", scheduled to fly from Victoria to Toronto, was canceled.

A simple safety requirement that appeared easy to follow changed the plans of everyone on board.

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