An unexpected birthday greeting: The surprise prepared for Yulduz Turdiyeva brought her to tears (video)

August 10 was an emotional day for Yulduz Turdiyeva. The singer received unexpected greetings and gifts from her loved ones on the occasion of her birthday. A video circulating on social media showed one of the most touching moments of the celebration.

Her loved ones went beyond a simple greeting

Yulduz Turdiyeva’s loved ones decided to congratulate her in a special way. They sent greetings in various costumes and also presented the singer with souvenirs shaped like gold-colored teddy bears.

• Unexpected gifts

• Greetings in unique costumes

• Heartfelt wishes

The singer could not hold back her tears

The gifts and the attention shown by her loved ones brought tears of joy to the singer’s eyes.

The video shows Yulduz Turdiyeva becoming deeply moved after seeing the surprises and being unable to hide her emotions.

Fans also joined in the celebrations

Greetings also poured in on the singer’s social media pages. Her fans and loved ones are sending her warm wishes through comments and individual posts.

What do you think is the most valuable gift for a person: an expensive item or the sincere attention of loved ones? Share your thoughts and send this video to your friends on Telegram.