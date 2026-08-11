Jeff Bezos May Buy a Stake in Liverpool Football Club

·31·Technology
Jeff Bezos May Buy a Stake in Liverpool Football Club

Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s wealthiest people, is planning to buy at least a 30% stake in the famous British football club Liverpool. According to The Guardian, the deal is valued at £1.35 billion (approximately $1.8 billion) and could become the billionaire’s first major sports investment. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to Forbes, Liverpool, one of Europe’s most popular football teams, is worth approximately $6 billion. The club enjoys the same immense brand recognition in the United Kingdom as the Dallas Cowboys do in the United States, making such assets almost an obligatory status symbol for billionaires.

Why American Billionaires Are Interested in English Football

In recent years, the ownership of English football clubs by US businessmen and wealthy individuals has grown into a genuine cultural and economic phenomenon. According to Sky Sports analysis, 13 of the 20 Premier League clubs have American shareholders, including Todd Boehly and Mark Walters at Chelsea, Woody Johnson at Crystal Palace, Dan Friedkin at Everton, and a group led by Bill Foley.

Hollywood stars and prominent athletes are also actively joining this trend. Ryan Reynolds and Michael B. Jordan own stakes in clubs, while Tom Brady at Birmingham City, Will Ferrell at Leeds United, and celebrities such as Russell Westbrook and Michael Phelps have also bought stakes in English clubs.

Why Is the Premier League the Preferred Choice?

As football’s popularity continues to rise sharply in the United States, franchises in domestic sports leagues such as the NFL and MLB are extremely expensive or closed to new buyers. As a result, investing in Premier League teams has become a more accessible and attractive option for American investors.

In addition, owning such clubs provides access to some of the world’s most famous sports icons and exposure to a massive audience. In recent years, Jeff Bezos has increasingly been recognized not only as a technology mogul but also as a broader cultural figure.

Bezos’s Other Interests in the United Kingdom

Jeff Bezos, whose fortune is estimated at approximately $280 billion, had previously considered buying a football team in the United States, but those efforts have not yet produced results. His interest in Liverpool is not simply a coincidence, as Amazon has previously broadcast European football leagues.

Bezos’s business activity in the United Kingdom is also growing. In particular, reports have said that his new artificial intelligence company, Prometheus, plans to lease an office at London’s King’s Cross artificial intelligence center.

Jeff BezosLiverpoolPremier LeagueFootballInvestment
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