Atommash Launches Robot to Inspect NPP Equipment Quality

The Atommash plant, part of the Rosatom state corporation, has commissioned a new robotic system designed for ultrasonic inspection of weld quality. According to ixbt.com, the device scans in two different modes and determines the type and coordinates of defects with high accuracy. As ixbt.com reports this.

According to Rosatom representatives, the new robot can perform ultrasonic inspections of products with complex geometries, such as nuclear reactors and steam generators, 30 percent faster than a human. The company currently operates two robotic systems that successfully ensure the non-destructive testing of equipment critical to NPPs.

Improving Production Efficiency and Reducing Costs

In addition to the achievements already made, the innovative technology introduced has enabled the complete elimination of manual labor from the production process. In particular, automating scanning in hard-to-reach areas has helped reduce the consumption of materials.

Corporation specialists note that the technology stands out for its high economic efficiency, speed and quality standards. Rosatom said it is now ready to actively implement this experience in other industries and propose a new industrial benchmark.

Supplying Equipment for Nuclear Power

According to statistical data, since 2023 Atommash has manufactured a total of nine nuclear reactors and 35 steam generators for new NPP power units being built in Russia and abroad.

The plant’s order book currently includes a number of other major contracts, which are being actively fulfilled. In particular, two latest-generation 3+ reactor vessels and 12 steam generators are now being manufactured for the power units of the El-Dabaa NPP currently under construction in Egypt.