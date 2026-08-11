3-Year-Old Girl in China “Held Her Baby Brother Hostage” for Sweets

·42·World
3-Year-Old Girl in China “Held Her Baby Brother Hostage” for Sweets

A three-year-old girl’s serious “negotiation” with her mother in China has sparked great interest online. In Henan Province, the girl demanded sweets and her favorite cartoon while seemingly holding her baby brother “hostage.”

It All Started with Sweets

After learning that her mother had hidden the sweets, the girl asked her to return them. But she did not stop there—she added another condition.

“You have to play Peppa Pig too.”

The girl’s serious tone made this simple childhood demand look like a negotiation between adults.

The “Hostage” Brother Was Crying

To achieve her goal faster, the girl held her baby brother in her arms and acted as though she would not let him go. Unaware of the situation, her brother continued crying.

Although this scene between the mother and daughter was just a joke for the family, the video reached a huge audience after it was posted online.

“Future CEO”

Users were most struck by the girl’s confidence. In the comments, some jokingly called her:

• “a future CEO”;
• “a natural-born actress”;

others joked.

No matter how “serious” the girl’s plan seemed, all she wanted was sweets and cartoons.

Do you also have little “negotiators” like this at home? Share your thoughts and send this story to friends and family who have children.

HenanChinaPeppa Pig
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