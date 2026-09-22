The simple rock in Trabzon where Mohamed Salah sat has become a 'shrine' for fans (video)

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The simple rock in Trabzon where Mohamed Salah sat has become a 'shrine' for fans (video)

The popularity of modern football stars can sometimes reach unimaginable, astonishing levels. The leader of Liverpool and the Egyptian national team, Mohamed Salah, while vacationing in the mountains of Turkey's Trabzon province, simply took a photo sitting on an ordinary rock while enjoying nature and posted it on his social media page. This simple photograph caused a real 'social explosion' in Turkey: the meadow where the football star rested was immediately named 'Salah Yaylası' ('Salah Meadow') by locals and fans, and a special sign and flag were installed.

As a result, hundreds of people began flocking to the remote mountainside — long traffic jams of cars formed on the mountain slopes, and people are queuing up to take pictures on the very rock where Salah sat. Some fans even arrive dressed in pharaoh costumes in honor of the Egyptian footballer, while others kiss the rock with reverence, treating it almost like a pilgrimage site. Thanks to a single post, a deserted mountain village unexpectedly became the region's most popular tourist destination.

The simple rock in Trabzon where Mohamed Salah sat has become a 'shrine' for fans (video)

So, in the age of social media, how did media influence elevate a simple rock to the level of a 'sacred site,' how are locals benefiting from this unexpected tourism boom, and where does the limit of fame end?

‘Queues for a rock, pharaoh costumes, and mountain traffic’: 5 key points of the event

The most important details of the astonishing event that took place in Trabzon:

  • Just a photo: Mohamed Salah posted a picture of himself sitting on a simple rock by a stream in a mountainous area, and that’s how it all began;

  • ‘Salah Meadow’ emerged: Fans officially made a sign for this meadow, planting a 'Salah Yaylası' and 'Trabzonspor' flag;

  • Traffic on mountain roads: Hundreds of cars and tourists flocked to this location, causing a major bottleneck on the narrow mountain road;

  • Kissing the rock and queues: Fans are queuing to get onto the rock where the star footballer sat, with some even going as far as kissing it;

  • Scenes in pharaoh attire: In honor of the 'Egyptian King,' Turkish fans are taking photos on the rock dressed in ancient Egyptian pharaoh costumes.

The simple rock in Trabzon where Mohamed Salah sat has become a 'shrine' for fans (video)

The ‘Salah Effect’ in Trabzon: A tourist explosion in a simple village

Comparison of event details and the resulting scene:

Indicators and criteria

Before Salah's visit

Situation after Salah's photo

Area name and status

Deserted, unnamed mountain meadow

‘Salah Yaylası’ (Salah Meadow — with official sign)

Flow of people

Only a few shepherds

Hundreds of fans and daily tourist influx

Road situation

Empty and open mountain roads

Long traffic jams of cars

Object of attention

Simple field rock by the stream

An ‘exhibit’ that fans kiss and queue for

Creative actions

None

Photoshoots in pharaoh costumes

Economic and media impact

Zero media value

Millions of views and free regional marketing

Media and social psychology expertise: What lies behind this phenomenon?

Conclusions from cultural experts, marketers, and public analysts:

  • Cult of personality and modern idols: Human nature has a tendency to assign special meaning to things touched by heroes they love and admire; for millions of Salah's fans, the rock he sat on is no longer just a mineral, but a symbol touched by the energy of a legend;

  • The power of ‘Instagram tourism’: In today's world, visual content and social media can change tourism geography in a second; without any advertising budget, a single random post by a star attracted a huge tourist flow to an entire province;

  • Fandom and boundaries: Fans kissing the rock or arriving in pharaoh costumes is simultaneously sparking laughter and surprise online; experts interpret such cases more as humor and trend-chasing rather than mass psychosis;

  • An unexpected gift for the Trabzon economy: For the local municipality and residents, this situation is a natural marketing springboard; if proper infrastructure is created in the area, 'Salah Meadow' could become one of the most profitable tourist spots on Turkey's Black Sea coast.

Mohamed Salah's simple rest in the lap of nature has become another vivid symbol of how information and fame know no bounds in today's world.

Do you think traveling to the mountains and queuing for a simple rock where a football star sat should be considered true love, or is it an irrational level of fandom? If your favorite star went to such a place, would you set out to see it too? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this interesting event that is shaking up the networks with all football fans!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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