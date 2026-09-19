Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced

Apple's new iPhone 18 series went on sale worldwide starting September 18. The initial prices for the smartphones have also become known in Uzbekistan.

Currently, eSIM+eSIM and SIM+eSIM versions of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are being offered for sale.

eSIM+eSIM versions:

• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,899

• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $2,299

• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,899

• iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB — $2,049

• iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB — $2,399

• iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $3,199

SIM+eSIM versions:

• iPhone 18 Pro 256 GB — $1,979

• iPhone 18 Pro 512 GB — $2,349

• iPhone 18 Pro 1 TB — $2,999

• iPhone 18 Pro Max 256 GB — $2,199

• iPhone 18 Pro Max 512 GB — $2,499

• iPhone 18 Pro Max 1 TB — $3,299

Thus, according to the information provided so far, the starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro begins at $1,899, and for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, it starts at $2,049.