As the intense matches of September come to an end in the Spanish La Liga, the organization's management has officially announced the final three candidates for the Coach of the Month award. Among this top three, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick stands out as the absolute favorite with his unprecedented attacking football: his team recorded 4 wins in 4 matches during the month, scoring a massive 19 goals against their opponents (goal difference — 19:5). Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone became the second nominee with 3 wins and 1 defeat (goal difference — 9:4).

Rounding out the list of nominees is Real Betis head coach, the experienced "Engineer" Manuel Pellegrini: he demonstrated an unbeaten run in September with his team, registering 3 wins and 1 draw (goal difference — 5:2). According to the official regulations, the winner will be determined based on the voting results of fans and a special panel of experts. As a reminder, in August, Alaves coach Quique Flores was deemed worthy of this prestigious award.

So, will Hansi Flick's 19-goal storm inevitably secure him the Coach of the Month award, or can Pellegrini's unbeaten streak create a sensation?

"19 goals from Flick, Pellegrini's unbeaten streak, and Simeone's pressure": 5 key points of the managerial race

The most important facts and figures regarding the nominees announced by La Liga:

Flick's 100 percent record: Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona won all 4 matches in September, collecting the maximum 12 points;

A rain of goals from the Catalans: Barca scored 19 goals in just one month (almost 5 goals per match on average), turning into an absolute attacking machine;

Manuel Pellegrini remained unbeaten: The Betis coach achieved 3 wins and 1 draw in 4 matches, leading his team into the leading group;

Diego Simeone in the top three: The Atletico coach recorded 3 solid wins, joining the race with a goal difference of 9;

The August winner was different: In the opening month of the season, the award was surprisingly won by Alaves head coach Quique Flores.

La Liga — September 2026: Comparison of Coach of the Month nominees

Analysis of the results, efficiency, and tactical indicators of the three specialists in September:

Coach and Club Matches Played Won / Drawn / Lost Goal Difference (Goals) Points Collected Success Rate Hansi Flick (Barcelona) 4 matches 4 wins, 0 draws, 0 losses 19 : 5 (+14) 12 points (maximum) 100% Manuel Pellegrini (Real Betis) 4 matches 3 wins, 1 draw, 0 losses 5 : 2 (+3) 10 points 83.3% Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) 4 matches 3 wins, 0 draws, 1 loss 9 : 4 (+5) 9 points 75% Quique Flores (Alaves) — — August winner — Current holder of the award

Football expertise and tactical analysis: Who deserves the September award in La Liga?

Conclusions of Spanish football commentators and experts:

Hansi Flick's deconstruction system: The German specialist perfectly combined German iron discipline and Catalan rapid attack at Barcelona; scoring 19 goals in 4 matches is a fantastic feat rarely seen in modern La Liga, making Flick the clear #1 favorite this month;

Manuel Pellegrini's pragmatic skill: Although Betis' squad is not as expensive as those of the giants, the Chilean specialist nicknamed "The Engineer" built a perfect balance in defense (conceding only 2 goals in 4 matches) and maintained an unbeaten run; this is a great achievement accomplished with a modest budget;

Simeone and Atletico's stabilization: Despite one defeat, Simeone improved the team's attacking potential (9 goals) and solidified their place in the top quartet; however, 1 loss puts him behind Flick;

Voting process and the fan factor: The fate of the award depends on the combined votes of fans and professional experts; Barcelona's millions-strong army worldwide and the entertaining football displayed raise Flick's chances of winning to over 90%.

The results of September clearly demonstrated that tactical battles among managers in La Liga have reached a new, highly intense stage.

In your opinion, looking at the presented results and statistics, who among these three candidates deserves the September Coach of the Month award more — Hansi Flick who scored 19 goals, or the unbeaten Manuel Pellegrini? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this interesting analysis of the Spanish championship with all football fans!