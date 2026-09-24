Cristiano Ronaldo ignores critics, aims to celebrate his 1000th goal

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo responded to criticism and discussed his next major goals while answering journalists' questions at the Portugal Football Summit in Lisbon. The 39-year-old forward touched on the atmosphere in the national team and coaching changes ahead of the UEFA Nations League match against Wales. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Speaking about his return to the Estadio Jose Alvalade, where his professional career began, the experienced player emphasized that he still takes great pleasure in defending the national team's honor. According to reports from ixbt.com and other international sports sources, Ronaldo positively assessed the appointment of new head coach Jorge Jesus, expressing confidence that he will lead the team to new heights.

Future plans and the thousandth goal

Addressing the topic of reaching the 1000-goal milestone, which remains one of the most significant subjects in the football world, Cristiano stated that he is pursuing this goal with great passion, but it has not become an obsession. According to him, if he manages to score the historic thousandth goal for the Portugal national team, it will be the brightest peak of his entire career.

The forward, who currently plays for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, specifically noted that he comes to the national team not just for the sake of his name, but to provide real value on the pitch and help the team. "I come here to make a difference and be a useful asset for the team," he added.

Response to criticism

Ronaldo reacted with laughter to the constant reports in the media regarding his future in the national team and his age. He said he ignores negative reports directed at him and focuses all his attention on the immense love and support coming from fans around the world.

Reflecting on his future, the 39-year-old legend acknowledged that he understands his career is nearing its end, but emphasized that he prefers to live only for today. Despite the fact that the national team faces 4 tough matches in 15 days, he stated that the team is fully prepared for these challenges.