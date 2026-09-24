As the first month of autumn comes to an end in the Spanish La Liga, the competition's management has officially revealed the final 5 nominees for the Player of the Month award for September. This prestigious list includes not only superstars from powerhouse clubs, but also talents who have caused a genuine sensation playing for modest teams. Among the nominees, Barcelona winger Raphinha Dias stands out with his fantastic productivity: he scored an astonishing 7 goals and provided 2 assists in just 326 minutes.

Real Madrid's main weapon Kylian Mbappe joined the competition, logging a full 360 minutes with 3 goals, 2 assists, and 21 winning duels. Additionally, Atletico Madrid's new forward Jonathan David recorded 3 goals and 1 assist in just 160 minutes, setting a record for efficiency relative to playing time. The biggest surprises on the list were recognized as Sergio Camello from Rayo Vallecano (4 goals, 1 assist, 20 duels) and Elche top scorer Fer Nino (4 goals, 20 duels).

So, will Raphinha's 9 goal involvements guarantee him the absolute monthly award, can Mbappe bring the award to Madrid, or will representatives of modest teams steal the show from the favorites?

"Raphinha's Benefaction, Mbappe's Consistency, and David's Super Efficiency": 5 Key Points of the Nominees

The most important statistical facts from the official top five announced by La Liga:

Raphinha — Absolute King of Goals: The Barcelona leader recorded 7 goals and 2 assists in September, directly participating in 9 goals;

Mbappe's Maximum Minutes: The French star spent 360 minutes (4 full matches) on the pitch, showing 3 goals, 2 assists, and 21 successful duels;

Super Efficiency from Jonathan David: The Atletico forward needed a mere 160 minutes for 3 goals and 1 assist (one goal contribution every 40 minutes);

Camello's Unexpected Explosion: Rayo Vallecano forward Sergio Camello propelled the small club upward with 4 goals and 1 assist;

Fer Nino's Fighting Spirit: The Elche representative scored 4 goals in 242 minutes and came out on top in 20 tough duels.

La Liga — September 2026: Comparison of Player of the Month Award Nominees

Indicators of the nominees' time on the pitch, efficiency, and technical parameters:

Player and Team Minutes on Pitch Number of Goals Assists Won Duels Passing Accuracy Raphinha Dias (Barcelona) 326 minutes 7 goals 2 assists 13 81% Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) 360 minutes 3 goals 2 assists 21 86% Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano) 279 minutes 4 goals 1 assist 20 86% Fer Nino (Elche) 242 minutes 4 goals 0 20 69% Jonathan David (Atletico Madrid) 160 minutes 3 goals 1 assist 5 86%

Football Expertise and Analysis: Who Deserves La Liga's September Award Most?

Conclusions of Spanish football commentators and statistical analysis centers:

Raphinha's Cosmic Form: As one of Barcelona's captains, the Brazilian winger showed the highest athletic form of his career in September; 7 goals and 2 assists in 326 minutes is considered the best monthly indicator not only in La Liga, but across all top 5 European leagues, making him the number 1 favorite for the award;

Mbappe's Hard Work on the Pitch: Kylian played full matches in all of Real's games, drawing the main attention of opposing defenders; 21 won duels and 86% passing accuracy prove his high responsibility not just as a goal finisher, but as a team play creator;

David's Minute-to-Goal Balance: Jonathan David adapted very quickly to Simeone's system; despite being given less time in the starting lineup (only 160 minutes), he makes game-deciding actions every time he comes on as a substitute or starts;

Heroism of Rayo and Elche Leaders: Sergio Camello and Fer Nino scoring 4 goals each as forwards of low-budget clubs is commendable; their fighting spirit in duels (20 each) was a decisive factor in earning points against powerhouse clubs.

The results of September showed that the race for individual awards in La Liga, much like the championship race, is unfolding with unprecedented intensity and competition.

In your opinion, based on their performance and statistics in September, who among these 5 nominees is most deserving of La Liga's Player of the Month award — Raphinha, Mbappe, or the modest Camello? Leave your personal thoughts and opinions in the comments and share this engaging analysis of the Spanish championship with all football enthusiasts!