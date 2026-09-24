The experienced specialist Jorge Jesus, who took charge of the Portugal national team, had an open and very sensational conversation with journalists at a press conference ahead of the upcoming crucial match against Wales. According to information distributed by the well-known Record publication, press members asked the new coach whether 41-year-old captain Cristiano Ronaldo's physical condition would allow him to play the full 90 minutes of this encounter.

In response, Jesus explained Ronaldo's phenomenal global impact with a clear example and openly stated his tactical plan: «I noticed your concerns about whether Krish is ready to play or not. Krish is the symbol of Portugal. This does not guarantee him a full appearance on the pitch in every match, but to help you understand, I will give you a real-life example: we played a match with Al-Nassr in Hong Kong where he did not participate — only 5 thousand people came to the stadium. But as many as 55 thousand people gathered for the match where he played! He will definitely play in the match against Wales and I hope he scores 1 or 2 goals soon. Only then can I substitute him earlier and give him some rest».

This sincere and at the same time highly pragmatic statement by the coach once again proved that Ronaldo is not just a result on the pitch, but an absolute force attracting an unmatched audience in world football. So, how well will this plan by Jesus work in the match against Wales, will Cristiano score a brace in the opening minutes and get even closer to the 1,000-goal milestone, and in what minute will the coach substitute the star forward?

«The 50-thousand difference, Jesus' plan, and scoring hope»: 5 main points of the statement

The most important theses from Jorge Jesus' interview published in Record:

«Ronaldo is the symbol of Portugal»: The coach specifically noted that Cristiano is a symbolic figure for the national team and the entire country;

The Hong Kong phenomenon and stadium sellout: Jesus pointed out his global audience by giving an example where a game without Ronaldo drew 5 thousand fans, while a match featuring him drew 55 thousand;

Definite appearance against Wales: The captain will certainly line up on the pitch in the upcoming encounter;

«Let him score 1-2 goals faster» tactic: The coach expects Ronaldo to decide the fate of the match early by scoring 1 or 2 goals;

Early substitution plan: If the Portuguese forward scores quick goals, Jesus will substitute him earlier to protect him from injuries and conserve his energy.

The Ronaldo effect and Jesus' tactics: Comparative indicators of the coach's statement

Analysis of the examples given by Jorge Jesus and the set plan against Wales:

Indicators and aspects Situation without Ronaldo Situation with Ronaldo on the pitch Attendance at the Hong Kong stadium 5,000 spectators 55,000 spectators (11 times more) Psychological role in the team Regular squad movement Nation's symbol and guarantee of a full sellout Match format against Wales Risk of being left on the bench Decision to start in the main lineup Task set by the coach Conducting tactical tests Scoring quick 1-2 goals to settle the match Substitution period Regular planned rotation Early substitution to preserve energy after goals are scored

Football expertise and analysis: Why Jesus' openness is the right decision for the team

Conclusions of sports commentators and Portuguese football analysts:

Sensibly neutralizing media pressure: Jorge Jesus instantly stopped the debates in the press about whether «Ronaldo deserves to be in the starting lineup or not» using the Hong Kong example; he openly acknowledged that global financial and marketing interests demand Ronaldo's constant presence on the pitch;

Managing veteran star energy: It is difficult to expect full pressing throughout 90 minutes from a 41-year-old player; Jesus' strategy of «if he scores faster, I'll substitute him sooner» maximizes Ronaldo's efficiency and protects him from exhaustion;

Green light for the 1000-goal race: The coach's instruction for the captain to score 1-2 goals indicates that the team system fully supports Ronaldo's march toward the historic milestone;

Honest atmosphere in the dressing room: Jesus' sincere view serves as a clear signal to both Ronaldo and the young forwards on the bench: team interests and results come first.

Jorge Jesus' skillfully expressed attitude lays the groundwork for achieving an absolute victory in the match against Wales while maintaining the star balance in the Portugal national team.

Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to score 1 or 2 goals as early as the first half of the match against Wales and go off to rest early? How do you assess Jorge Jesus' example regarding 5 thousand and 55 thousand spectators? Leave your personal guesses and thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive behind-the-scenes report of Portuguese football with all football enthusiasts!