Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out

·3·Technology
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out

Earth's oxygen-rich atmosphere may persist for approximately another billion years, after which oxygen levels will drop sharply. According to scientific research published in the journal Nature Geoscience, our planet will eventually become uninhabitable for humans, animals, and most complex organisms. This conclusion was reached by scientist Kazumi Ozaki of Toho University and researcher Christopher Reinhard of the Georgia Institute of Technology while modeling the long-term evolution of Earth's atmosphere and biosphere. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

It is known that modern life is inextricably linked to oxygen, and its current composition in the atmosphere did not form overnight. Approximately 2.4–2.5 billion years ago, a period known as the Great Oxidation Event began, and Earth's atmosphere gradually changed due to the activity of the first photosynthetic organisms. However, according to the researchers' calculations, the planet's current state is not permanent and will change fundamentally over time.

Solar activity and changes in the carbon cycle

Scientists created a special computer model that accounts for climate and biogeochemical processes, performing over 400,000 simulations under various initial conditions. One of the main factors for future changes is the gradual increase in solar brightness. As our star, currently a yellow dwarf, becomes increasingly bright, it will trigger climate changes and disrupt the usual balance of the global carbon cycle.

As a result, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will steadily decrease. Although CO2 is primarily associated with global warming today, it is an essential raw material for plants and other photosynthetic organisms. Over hundreds of millions of years, its concentration will drop to such a level that the process of photosynthesis will become extremely inefficient.

Sharp decline in oxygen and its consequences

The decline in the activity of photosynthetic organisms will lead to a reduction in the amount of oxygen they produce. According to the modeling results, this process will reach a critical stage in about a billion years, and the concentration of oxygen in the atmosphere will drop rapidly. After this deoxygenation process, Earth will in many ways resemble its state before the Great Oxidation Event.

The atmosphere will contain very small amounts of oxygen and carbon dioxide, while methane levels will increase. At the same time, the modern ozone layer, which is linked to the presence of molecular oxygen, will disappear completely. For humans, animals, and the vast majority of modern complex organisms, such conditions will be completely incompatible with life.

Nevertheless, life itself will not disappear from the planet entirely. Anaerobic microorganisms that do not require oxygen to obtain energy can continue their activity in an oxygen-depleted environment. Although scientists previously estimated that the loss of a favorable environment for complex life would occur in about two billion years, new computer models show that this process may happen much sooner.

OxygenEarthScienceSunEcology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max flagships officially unveiledXiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max flagships officially unveiledToday, 14:51Xiaomi 18 Fold becomes the best-selling foldable phoneXiaomi 18 Fold becomes the best-selling foldable phoneToday, 13:56Motorola unveils new flagship with 200MP cameraMotorola unveils new flagship with 200MP cameraToday, 13:24Engineers have created an ultra-strong and unique thermal insulatorEngineers have created an ultra-strong and unique thermal insulatorToday, 12:21OnePlus 16 flagship sets record in Geekbench testOnePlus 16 flagship sets record in Geekbench testToday, 11:57In China, a humanoid robot kicks the remote control out of an engineer's hand during testingIn China, a humanoid robot kicks the remote control out of an engineer's hand during testingToday, 11:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published