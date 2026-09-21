4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored

A large cluster specialized in gold mining and processing is planned to be established in Karakalpakstan. It was reported that gold reserves amounting to 4 tons have been identified at the "Urusoy" mine in the region. With the implementation of the project, geological exploration work will also be expanded.

A draft resolution by the Cabinet of Ministers outlines measures for establishing a gold mining and processing cluster in Karakalpakstan.

Within the framework of the project, it is envisioned not only to develop the existing mine but also to intensify geological exploration work to identify new promising areas.

The most interesting aspect: the geologically studied part of the region currently accounts for only 20 percent. According to today's data, the area where prospecting and mining operations are being conducted covers 200 hectares. The launch of the new cluster is expected to boost economic activity in the region and create about 1,000 new jobs. Thus, the greater part of Karakalpakstan has not yet been fully studied geologically. Therefore, there is a high probability that new deposits and mineral reserves will be discovered during future exploration work.