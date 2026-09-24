Changes taking effect on the my.gov.uz portal from October 1: Putting an end to fraud

·56·Uzbekistan
Changes taking effect on the my.gov.uz portal from October 1: Putting an end to fraud

A massive update taking citizen safety and convenience to a new level in the digital management system is being introduced through Uzbekistan's Unified Interactive State Services Portal (my.gov.uz). Starting October 1 of this year, our compatriots will have the opportunity to monitor and manage their property, vehicles, all mobile communication numbers, and bank cards through a single centralized interface via the portal without leaving their homes. The most notable new feature is that if any notarial act is processed in a citizen's name, an official warning notification will now be sent to them immediately and automatically via the portal.

In addition, dozens of important operations—such as placing real estate and vehicles under pledge, setting or canceling a voluntary ban on sales, checking how many phone numbers are registered in your name and deleting unnecessary ones, and remotely blocking bank cards—are officially being integrated into a single system. These new functions are aimed at completely striking down painful crimes such as creating fake powers of attorney without citizens' knowledge, opening illegal SIM cards, or withdrawing money from bank plastic cards through fraud.

So, how can these services be used starting October 1, how do they protect personal security, and why are citizens eagerly awaiting this update?

«Pledge ban, notarial notification, and SIM card control»: 5 key points of the October 1 update

The most important details of the new digital capabilities being launched by the my.gov.uz portal:

  • Protection of property and motor vehicles: The ability to pledge housing and cars, as well as to impose and cancel a ban on sales to prevent third parties from selling them, has appeared;

  • Automatic notarial warning: If any official action is carried out in a citizen's name through a notary, a special notification (SMS/notice) will be sent to them immediately;

  • Control over all phone numbers in your name: It will be possible to view all SIM cards registered to your identity, temporarily disable them, turn them back on, or close them completely;

  • Detecting hidden paid services: The practice of viewing and managing all additional paid subscriptions connected to the phone number and debiting money from the account has been established;

  • Express blocking of bank cards: The opportunity to send an online application via my.gov.uz without having to visit a bank branch to block a card or close it completely has been created.

My.gov.uz — Analysis of the new service catalog coming into effect on October 1

Indicators of the digital tools and their protection mechanisms provided to citizens:

Direction and Field

New Features Provided

Main Benefit and Protection Level for Citizens

Real Estate and Housing

Pledging, mortgaging; independently setting and canceling a ban on sales

Prevents the risk of fake contracts and illegal purchases and sales

Motor Vehicles

Online application to pledge transport and impose a ban on sales

Stops fraudsters from transferring cars to other individuals

Mobile Communication Numbers

List of numbers in your name, deleting, closing them, and checking paid services

Exposes illegal SIM cards opened in your name without your knowledge

Bank Plastic Cards

Sending an electronic application to the bank for express blocking and full closure of the card

Instantly saves funds if a card is lost or under a fraudster attack

Notarial Security

Automatic notification about a notarial act processed in one's name

Instantly prevents suspicious powers of attorney processed without personal participation

Legal and Digital Expertise: Why these services will make a fundamental turning point in eliminating fraud?

Conclusions of cybersecurity experts and lawyers:

  • Putting an end to «fake powers of attorney»: Previously, some citizens would find out months later that their home or car had been sold or pledged without their knowledge; the new notarial notification and voluntary ban setting system eliminates such crimes right at their starting point;

  • Striking the epidemic of «dropperism» and fake SIM cards: Cybercriminals often opened SIM cards using innocent people's passports and carried out illegal financial operations through them; now a citizen can log into the portal, identify foreign numbers in their name with a single button, and block them immediately;

  • Protecting the elderly and naive citizens: Money being debited from phone balances due to unknown subscriptions was a frequent problem; viewing and controlling paid services through a single portal guarantees transparency;

  • Express rescue of plastic cards: A citizen who falls for various fraudulent links can now urgently stop their card through the single state portal without having to search for various banking apps.

The October 1 update of the my.gov.uz portal became one of the most substantial practical steps aimed at the interests of citizens in the field of e-government and cybersecurity in Uzbekistan.

Which of these new features on my.gov.uz do you think will benefit your daily life the most — SIM card control or the sales ban on property? Have you ever encountered problems with someone opening a SIM card in your name without your knowledge or regarding the security of your cards? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share this important guide with all your loved ones for their safety!

my.gov.uznotarial notificationpledge banSIM card control
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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