Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers

A video has spread on social media showing three National Guard officers holding a minor by the hand and taking him away near the "Chorsu" market in Tashkent.

As it turned out, on September 17, a report was received regarding a minor begging for money from citizens in the area of the "Eski Juva" market. A National Guard serviceman involved in maintaining public order located the child, brought him to the Internal Affairs Department building within the market area, and handed him over to prevention service officers.

The boy had previously gained recognition on social media for singing songs in the metro and around the "Chorsu" market area and begging for money in return. Videos of him performing songs such as "Sedaya Noch" and "Beliye Rozi" have circulated.

According to the National Guard, the investigation revealed that the child had been asking entrepreneurs, citizens, and tourists for money. It is also reported that he insulted and harassed some individuals who refused to give him money.

Earlier, a video showing the child singing to foreign tourists and demanding 100,000 soums also sparked discussions on social media. According to reports, when the tourist offered 50,000 soums, the boy snatched 150,000 soums from him.

Currently, an investigation into the incident is being conducted by prevention service officers.