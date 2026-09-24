Natural gas to be cut off in two districts of Tashkent on September 24

·29·Society
Natural gas to be cut off in two districts of Tashkent on September 24

On September 24, natural gas supply will be temporarily suspended in Shaykhontohur and Yangihayot districts of Tashkent. The restrictions are being introduced due to maintenance work.

In Shaykhontohur district, 250 households and wholesale consumers will be left without gas.

In Yangihayot district, the gas supply interruption will affect 110 households and 3 wholesale consumers.

No additional information has been provided on when the supply will be restored.

ConsumersShaykhontohurYangihayot
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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