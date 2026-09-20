Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee

·136·Culture
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee

In one of her interviews, actress Huvaydo Jumayeva spoke about how she started collaborating with Bobur Mansurov. She was asked whether she had received an invitation from Bobur Mansurov.

“He begged me a lot. 'Come on, sister, come on, sister,' he said. Alright, I said. I thought, let me humor this guy,” the actress replied jokingly.

During the conversation, Huvaydo Jumayeva was also asked about the amount of her fee.

“There is nothing secret about it. My fee isn't that expensive — it's 1000,” she said.

When asked for clarification whether this 1000 dollars was for a single video, she responded with humor.

“Yes. And I perform accordingly for that. Look at my eyebrows, look at my expressions. No one else can do that,” Huvaydo Jumayeva added with a laugh.

The actress's performance in the vines she is filming alongside Bobur Mansurov has not gone unnoticed by her followers. In the comments, users have emphasized that their videos are turning out well and have also praised Huvaydo Jumayeva's acting skills.

Huvaydo JumayevaBobur Mansurovmusic videos
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Charos
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