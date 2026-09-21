Do you know how much time we have left? Why we should appreciate our loved ones today?

A person does not necessarily have to be ill to die, nor is being constantly healthy a guarantee of living. That is the greatest uncertainty of life: no one knows what tomorrow holds for us.

And we often forget this truth, leaving the most valuable things for later. We say, "I'll call later," "I'll go visit later," "We'll talk later," "If I have time, we will definitely meet."

Yet, the biggest regrets in life sometimes arise precisely from these "laters."

No one knows how much time we have

As a person lives caught up in daily worries, they may not notice time passing. Amidst work, money, plans, problems, and minor disagreements, the most important thing — relationships with loved ones — gets pushed to the background.

In reality, no one knows how many days, months, or years are left on their clock.

This thought is not meant to frighten, but rather to help us realize the value of today.

Psychology studies the meaning of human life, close relationships, and the appreciation of one's life. Research shows that close social connections are closely linked to a person's mental and physical well-being.

The word "later" is not always an opportunity

It is easy to postpone calling parents, meeting a friend, checking in on a loved one, or apologizing.

Because the human mind tends to think that tomorrow will be just like today.

But life makes no such promise.

Therefore, if you love a loved one — let them know. If you miss them — call them. If you cherish them — say so. If you need to apologize — put unnecessary pride aside.

Because a single kind word spoken in time can sometimes remain in a person's memory for years.

Appreciation does not start with big things

Big gifts or great opportunities are not always necessary to appreciate our loved ones.

Sometimes a simple question is enough:

"How are you?"

A conversation over a cup of tea, an unexpected phone call, checking in, going for a walk together, or saying "you are precious to me" strengthens interpersonal relationships.

Psychological research has found that people often underestimate how pleasantly surprising it is to reach out to loved ones unexpectedly. In other words, a call we hesitate to make for fear of "disturbing" someone might actually make their day.

What is the true wealth of life?

Money, housing, status, and material opportunities can play an important role in a person's life. However, psychological research on the meaning of life also shows factors such as affection, relationships, purpose, and serving others to be essential.

Therefore, people sometimes realize the value of the people who were by their side only later, rather than the things they spent years trying to achieve.

And the most precious memories are often cannot be bought.

They arise from time spent together, sincere conversation, affection, and human attention to one another.

Be someone who is needed today

We do not know how long life will last. But we have the opportunity to choose how we live today.

If we have hurt our loved ones — we can try to make amends.

If we miss them — we can call.

If we cherish them — we can say so.

If we want to give affection — we can start today.

Because a person's biggest mistake sometimes manifests not when they lose something, but when they failed to appreciate it while they had it.

We do not know how much time we are given. But we choose how and whom to appreciate during that time.

Therefore, appreciate your loved ones today, not later.

The words "I love you," "thank you," "I'm sorry," or a simple "how are you?" spoken today should not be left for tomorrow.

Because saying certain words in a timely manner is one of the greatest values in life.