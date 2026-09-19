Hrithik Roshan "liked" a post defending Katrina Kaif from critics who "called her fat"

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Hrithik Roshan "liked" a post defending Katrina Kaif from critics who "called her fat"

Hrithik Roshan liked a post defending Katrina Kaif against criticism regarding her weight gain

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan "liked" an Instagram post written against the criticism of actress Katrina Kaif due to her post-partum body changes. His action drew attention on social networks.

How did Hrithik Roshan react?

Observers did not miss the fact that a post written against negative comments judging the actress for her post-partum appearance was liked by Hrithik Roshan.

His "like" was interpreted by many as a sign of support for Katrina Kaif.

Discussions surrounding this situation emphasized that women experience natural changes in their physical appearance after pregnancy and motherhood.

Many users supported the idea that a woman should not be judged based on her post-partum body shape.

Hrithik RoshanKatrina KaifPost-partum body changesBollywood
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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