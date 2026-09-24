The upcoming training camp of the Uzbekistan national football team is remembered not only for tactical changes, but also for a new sensation rarely seen in the history of national football. The head coach of the national team, Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro, previously introduced Behruz Karimov to the whole world at the World Cup and paved the way for his move to Europe. Now, he has made another major discovery by calling up 16-year-old Bunyodkor central defender Muhammad Hakimov to the main squad. This call-up struck Uzbek football like a lightning bolt: Hakimov was promoted from the academy to the main team only a few months ago and has played in just 7 matches in the Uzbekistan Super League.

Thus, he set a record as the Uzbek football player called up to the national team in the shortest time after his professional debut. In an open conversation with journalists, the Italian specialist sharply explained the reasons for his choice: «Despite his youth, Hakimov has no fear in his heart and possesses a strong personality. In our team, there is no such concept as young or old! I don't wake up in the morning and pick players out of nowhere. Whoever is worthy in the championship has come. If someone hasn't been called up, there are good reasons for it», he emphasized. The coach also stated that the doors of the national team are always open for the experienced Ikrom Aliboyev, noting that the main strategic direction is the long-term future and the formation of a new generation.

So, can 16-year-old Hakimov secure a solid spot in the national team's defense, what new stars will Cannavaro's psychological revolution bring to Uzbek football, and why are European scouts already setting their sights on Tashkent?

«7-game journey, fearless character, and target of European scouts»: 5 key points of Hakimov's discovery

Fabio Cannavaro's historic decision and the most important facts about Muhammad Hakimov:

Record-fast call-up: Muhammad Hakimov earned a spot in the national team after playing just 7 matches in the Super League;

16-year-old «fearless» central defender: Cannavaro cited the young talent's complete lack of fear and strong psychological personality as the main reasons;

Collapse of old stereotypes: Long-standing restrictive molds in Uzbek football such as «he is still young, not ready» or «his physical build doesn't fit» have been put to an end;

Following in the footsteps of Behruz Karimov: Much like World Cup discovery Behruz Karimov, who subsequently moved to Europe, Hakimov became the new fruit of Cannavaro's selection;

Under international scout monitoring: The call-up of the 16-year-old defender to the national team has drawn the attention of scouts from major European and Asian clubs.

Uzbekistan national football team: Analysis of selection criteria and the Muhammad Hakimov phenomenon

Comparison of old coaching views and the new modern system introduced by Fabio Cannavaro:

Indicators and criteria Traditional approach in previous periods Fabio Cannavaro system (in the case of Muhammad Hakimov) Attitude towards player age «Still young, will be called up when the time comes» «We have no concept of young or old» — only talent and preparedness Main selection criterion Experience, anthropometric indicators Courage on the pitch, fearlessness, and strong personality Volume of Super League experience Requirement to play several full seasons 7 quality matches were enough to open the door to the national team Strategy of trust in youth Calling up only to get acquainted during training camps Giving international-level debuts and practice in official matches Internal environment and competition A narrow circle of regular 20–22 players Open competition for everyone (opportunities exist for players like Aliboyev) Next stage prospects Remaining stuck within the domestic championship for a long time Directly attracting the attention of foreign and European clubs

Football expertise and insider analysis: Why is Hakimov's call-up a turning point for all of Uzbek football?

Conclusions of sports commentators and national football analysts:

Legendary vision in the defensive line: Fabio Cannavaro is one of the few central defenders in football history to win the Ballon d'Or; his choice of 16-year-old Hakimov specifically for the central defense position is the highest guarantee that this player possesses truly world-class potential, positional literacy, and composure;

Huge motivation for academy graduates: The fact that a Bunyodkor academy product made it to the national team after just 7 games provides a powerful boost to thousands of young players in Uzbekistan; now no one can make the excuse «they won't take me to the national team because I'm too young»;

Foundation of the future and generational change: The national team must not be limited only to the current competition; getting youngsters like Behruz Karimov and Muhammad Hakimov accustomed to big-time football early serves as a guarantee for a stable defensive line for the next 10-15 years;

A leap in the international transfer market: As soon as foreign scouts heard that a 16-year-old central defender was called up to the national team, they began monitoring his every move; this will further accelerate the transition of Uzbek players to Europe's top leagues.

This courageous decision by Fabio Cannavaro became clear proof that a true professional meritocracy (a system based on merit and talent) has begun to reign in the national team.

In your opinion, can Bunyodkor's 16-year-old defender Muhammad Hakimov cement his place in the main lineup of the national team and pave the way to Europe's top clubs? Personally, how do you evaluate Fabio Cannavaro focusing solely on character and skill rather than age? Leave your comments and share this sensational article dedicated to the new hope of Uzbek football with all football enthusiasts!