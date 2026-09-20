Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans

·72·Culture
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans

Singer Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor" for her activities in the field of singing. The artist shared the joyful news with her fans on her social media page.

Maftuna Xolmurotova emphasized that she accepts this award as a great recognition and a new responsibility on her creative path.

"Today I was awarded high recognition in the field of singing — the "Badge of Honor". For me, this means yet another step on my creative path and an even greater responsibility," the singer wrote.

The artist also expressed gratitude to her fans who have always supported her. She stated that she will not stop creating for the people and serving through her art.

Maftuna Xolmurotova also spoke about her future dreams, wishing that she would be blessed to achieve even higher titles.

"Inshallah, may I also be blessed to achieve such high titles as "People's Artist of Uzbekistan", "Honored Artist of Uzbekistan"." According to Maftuna Xolmurotova, the love and support of her fans are very precious to her creative work. The "Badge of Honor" became the next important recognition in her creative career.

Maftuna XolmurotovaBadge of HonorPeople's Artist of Uzbekistan
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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